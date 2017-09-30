Brokerages Set Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Price Target at $64.40

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQB. CIBC set a C$75.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Equitable Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Johanne Brossard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,650.00. Also, insider Andrew Moor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.28, for a total value of C$271,400.00. Insiders sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $433,598 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Equitable Group (EQB) traded down 1.32% on Monday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,500 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $74.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Equitable Group Inc is a financial services business that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the Bank). Equitable Bank serves retail and commercial customers across Canada with a range of savings solutions and mortgage lending products, offered under the Equitable Bank and EQ Bank brands.

