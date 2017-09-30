Brokerages Set Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX) PT at $24.28

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) traded down 0.34% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,288 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.08. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc (Emerald), formerly Expo Event Holdco, Inc, is an operator of business-to-business (B2B) trade shows. The Company operates across multiple sectors, which includes: Gift, Home and General Merchandise; Sports; Design and Construction; Technology; Jewelry; Other Trade Shows; and Other Events.

