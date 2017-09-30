Brokerages Expect Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Water Resources an industry rank of 226 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Global Water Resources Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWRS shares. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on Global Water Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) traded down 0.84% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,923 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $184.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0231 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/brokerages-expect-global-water-resources-inc-gwrs-to-post-0-04-earnings-per-share.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 89,201 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 201,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc is a water resource management company. The Company owns, operates and manages water, wastewater and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities, principally in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The Company focuses on the issues of water supply and scarcity, and applies principles of water conservation through water reclamation and reuse.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.