Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. UBS AG cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE RHP) traded up 0.19% during trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 166,301 shares. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,903,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,439.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin V. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,173,900. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 59.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 42.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

