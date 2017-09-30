Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) opened at 54.05 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34.

In related news, EVP Harry Sommer sold 11,807 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $689,764.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,031.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,625,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $306,956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

