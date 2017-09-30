Brokerages Anticipate Harris Corporation (HRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Harris Corporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Harris Corporation posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Harris Corporation will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harris Corporation.

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Harris Corporation had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Harris Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harris Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Harris Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Harris Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Harris Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harris Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Shares of Harris Corporation (HRS) traded up 0.56% on Friday, reaching $131.68. 455,310 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.19. Harris Corporation has a 1-year low of $88.89 and a 1-year high of $131.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Harris Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Harris Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.47%.

In related news, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 50,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $5,947,472.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Young sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total transaction of $484,045.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,643,111 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harris Corporation by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harris Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harris Corporation by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lifted its holdings in shares of Harris Corporation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 30,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Hill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harris Corporation by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

