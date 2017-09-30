Brokerages Anticipate Cavium, Inc. (CAVM) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cavium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Cavium reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cavium will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cavium.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. Cavium had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cavium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Cavium in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays PLC upgraded Cavium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Cavium in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cavium in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) traded up 1.56% during trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,914 shares. Cavium has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $76.26. The firm’s market cap is $4.53 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26.

In related news, COO Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $1,237,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its holdings in shares of Cavium by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cavium by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Cavium by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavium by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavium by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

