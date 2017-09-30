Broadcom Limited (AVGO) Holdings Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadcom Limited were worth $21,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Broadcom Limited by 0.4% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Limited by 0.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Broadcom Limited by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Limited by 1.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Limited by 0.9% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom Limited alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/broadcom-limited-avgo-holdings-boosted-by-employees-retirement-system-of-texas.html.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS AG reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.80.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom Limited stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.48, for a total value of $4,929,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,788 shares of Broadcom Limited stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $442,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) traded down 0.16% on Friday, reaching $242.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,903 shares. Broadcom Limited has a 1-year low of $160.62 and a 1-year high of $259.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.11 and a 200 day moving average of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 184.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Broadcom Limited had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Limited will post $15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Broadcom Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 348.72%.

About Broadcom Limited

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.