British American Tobacco plc (BATS) Trading Down 1.2%

British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,640.50 ($62.41) and last traded at GBX 4,650 ($62.53). Approximately 3,055,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,823,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,704.50 ($63.27).

Several equities analysts have commented on BATS shares. UBS Group AG set a GBX 5,670 ($76.25) target price on shares of British American Tobacco plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($80.69) target price on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($86.07) target price on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.41) target price on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,670 ($76.25) target price on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,634.71 ($75.78).

The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 86.81 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,836.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,200.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a GBX 56.50 ($0.76) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

In other news, insider Alan Davy bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,203 ($69.97) per share, with a total value of £1,092.63 ($1,469.38). Insiders bought a total of 30 shares of company stock valued at $153,735 over the last three months.

About British American Tobacco plc

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

