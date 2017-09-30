Bridgewater Associates LP Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (DE)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Deere & were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO raised its holdings in shares of Deere & by 4.0% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 14,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & by 9.1% during the first quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & by 5.8% during the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company (DE) opened at 125.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $82.70 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Deere & had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post $6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere &’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.20%.

In other news, insider Max A. Guinn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $654,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 46,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $5,423,390.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,013. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deere & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deere & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Deere & and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Deere & and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.58.

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

