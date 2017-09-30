Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $15.56 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $15,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17,208.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,302,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,729,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,571,000 after purchasing an additional 526,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,311,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,550,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,517,000 after purchasing an additional 489,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,176,000 after purchasing an additional 370,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares Inc. alerts:

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE PB) opened at 65.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.34. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $77.87.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $15.56 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-has-15-56-million-stake-in-prosperity-bancshares-inc-pb.html.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $73.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its bank subsidiary, Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The Company, through the Bank, offers a range of loan and deposit products to its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.