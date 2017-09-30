Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $14.51 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 694,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of CNO Financial Group worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE CNO) opened at 23.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States that develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. The Company’s segments include Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn.

