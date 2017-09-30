Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $13.85 Million Holdings in Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Regal Beloit Corporation worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regal Beloit Corporation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 566,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,165,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Regal Beloit Corporation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Regal Beloit Corporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit Corporation by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit Corporation by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 231,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after buying an additional 83,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regal Beloit Corporation news, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE RBC) opened at 79.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.52. Regal Beloit Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $87.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $869.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.66 million. Regal Beloit Corporation had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. Regal Beloit Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corporation will post $4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Beloit Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Regal Beloit Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regal Beloit Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

About Regal Beloit Corporation

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque.

