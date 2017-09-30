Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,739 Shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Entergy Corporation worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 3,574.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,089,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,173,000 after buying an additional 15,651,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 43.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,888,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,991,000 after buying an additional 576,426 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 16.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,518,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,119,000 after buying an additional 485,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,927,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,680,000 after buying an additional 470,255 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 99.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 902,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,296,000 after buying an additional 449,986 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles L. Rice, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $78,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $75,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,495 shares of company stock valued at $271,313. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy Corporation from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Entergy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entergy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Entergy Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Entergy Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR) opened at 76.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.11. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.71 and a 52-week high of $81.83. The company’s market capitalization is $13.71 billion.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Entergy Corporation had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post $6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Entergy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.74%.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

