BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.19

News stories about BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.6064514298319 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) traded up 2.51% during trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 246,553 shares of the company traded hands. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of -0.47.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a grantor trust. The property of the Trust consists of an overriding royalty interest (the Royalty Interest), and cash and cash equivalents held by the Trustee from time to time. The Royalty Interest entitles the Trust to a royalty on 16.4% of the lesser of the first 90,000 barrels of the average actual daily net production of crude oil and condensate per quarter from the working interest of BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc (BP Alaska) as of February 28, 1989 in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope in Alaska or the average actual daily net production of crude oil and condensate per quarter from that working interest.

