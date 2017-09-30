Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Position Reduced by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,944 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Boyd Gaming Corporation worth $32,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 105,482.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,205,000 after buying an additional 10,403,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after buying an additional 1,193,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,482,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after buying an additional 1,169,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 1,386.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,238,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after buying an additional 1,155,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,973,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 76,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,927,050.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $186,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,531 shares of company stock worth $3,447,521. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYD. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.87.

Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE BYD) opened at 26.05 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Boyd Gaming Corporation had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $599.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

