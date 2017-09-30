Box Ships (TEU) & Matson (MATX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Box Ships (NYSE: TEU) and Matson (NYSE:MATX) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Matson pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Box Ships does not pay a dividend. Matson pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matson has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Box Ships and Matson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A Matson 1 2 1 0 2.00

Matson has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.92%. Given Matson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matson is more favorable than Box Ships.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Box Ships and Matson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Matson $2.01 billion 0.60 $225.70 million $1.73 16.29

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Matson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Matson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Box Ships and Matson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Ships -241.38% -40.91% -26.54% Matson 3.76% 16.10% 3.69%

Summary

Matson beats Box Ships on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. is an international shipping company. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation of containers across the world. The Company is focused on pursuing opportunities in the container shipping industry. The Company’s fleet comprises approximately nine containerships with a 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) weighted average age of over 11.3 years and a total capacity of approximately 43,920 TEU. The Company operates through various vessel-owning subsidiaries incorporated in the Republic of Liberia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and Hong Kong. The Company outsources the technical and commercial management of its vessels to Allseas Marine S.A. (Allseas). Allseas provides the management services for all of the vessels in its fleet. The vessels in its fleet include Maule, Box Hong Kong, Box China, Box Emma, CMA CGM Kingfish, Box Marlin, Box Voyager, Box Trader and Box Queen. Its operations are primarily conducted outside the United States.

About Matson

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

