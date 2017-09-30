Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Position Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) opened at 122.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $140.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average of $125.10.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.96 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

