Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in United Technologies Corporation (UTX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) opened at 116.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.62 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. United Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.48.

United Technologies Corporation Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

