BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $114,000 Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP James M. Carroll sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,977.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Auguste Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $42,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,322,948 shares of company stock valued at $538,117,592 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-has-114000-stake-in-godaddy-inc-gddy.html.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE GDDY) opened at 43.51 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $45.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.60 and a beta of 0.64.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $557.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.26 million. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post $0.33 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.