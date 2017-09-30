BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 17,910.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-boosts-holdings-in-casella-waste-systems-inc-cwst.html.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) opened at 18.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The company’s market cap is $790.28 million.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.26%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 31,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $564,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,096.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a solid waste services company. The Company provides resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. It manages its solid waste operations on a geographic basis through two regional operating segments: Eastern and Western regions, each of which provides a range of solid waste services, and its recycling and commodity brokerage operations through its Recycling segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.