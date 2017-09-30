BMO Capital Markets Boosts Trevali Mining Corp (TV) Price Target to C$2.20

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.10 to C$2.20 in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trevali Mining Corp in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$1.90 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trevali Mining Corp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining Corp from C$1.80 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) opened at 1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $569.84 million and a PE ratio of 48.62. Trevali Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

In other Trevali Mining Corp news, insider Anna Man-Yue Ladd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$70,000.00.

About Trevali Mining Corp

Trevali Mining Corporation is a Canada-based natural resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production from mineral properties. The Company holds approximately four properties in Canada and has an interest in a property in Peru with an option on a second Peruvian property.

