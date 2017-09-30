Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (MUS) Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000.

Shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE MUS) opened at 13.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0635 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

