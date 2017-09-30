BlackRock Inc. Has $342.99 Million Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,337,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.75% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $342,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 price objective on Acadia Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE AKR) opened at 28.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $59.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties located in the United States. It operates through three segments: Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. Core Portfolio and Fund properties primarily consist of street and urban retail, and dense suburban shopping centers.

