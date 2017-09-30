BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Trading Up 12.7%

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price was up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.47 and last traded at C$13.00. Approximately 8,762,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 476% from the average daily volume of 1,522,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BlackBerry to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BlackBerry to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.20.

The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

In related news, insider Sandeep Chennakeshu sold 199,104 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$1,704,330.24.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

