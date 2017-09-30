BlackBerry Limited (BBRY) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBRY. Vetr upgraded BlackBerry Limited from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.74 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackBerry Limited from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Imperial Capital raised their price target on BlackBerry Limited from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.58.

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (BBRY) traded up 6.78% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 37,658,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.99. BlackBerry Limited also was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,549 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 368% compared to the typical volume of 1,825 put options.

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. BlackBerry Limited had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 31,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry Limited

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

