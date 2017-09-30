BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

BITA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto Holdings Limited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bitauto Holdings Limited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Bitauto Holdings Limited alerts:

Shares of Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) opened at 44.68 on Tuesday. Bitauto Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company’s market capitalization is $3.12 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Bitauto Holdings Limited had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bitauto Holdings Limited will post $1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/bitauto-holdings-limited-bita-cut-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITA. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bitauto Holdings Limited by 315.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,379,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,411,000 after buying an additional 1,806,426 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitauto Holdings Limited during the second quarter worth $32,315,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Bitauto Holdings Limited by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,275,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 543,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bitauto Holdings Limited by 6,428.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 410,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 404,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bitauto Holdings Limited by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,268,000 after acquiring an additional 359,377 shares during the period. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitauto Holdings Limited Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited is a provider of Internet content and marketing services for China’s automotive industry. The Company’s bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites provide consumers with information on new and used automobile pricing, and promotional information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.