Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne Corp were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Corp in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bio-Techne Corp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. First Financial Equity Corporation acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Corp in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Underhill Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Corp in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne Corp by 22.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne Corp alerts:

Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) opened at 120.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average is $112.20. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52-week low of $95.68 and a 52-week high of $124.00.

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Bio-Techne Corp had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Bio-Techne Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Bio-Techne Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.98%.

WARNING: “Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/bio-techne-corp-tech-position-raised-by-amalgamated-bank.html.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne Corp from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Techne Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne Corp in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other Bio-Techne Corp news, Director Karen A. Holbrook sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $128,912.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,359 shares of company stock valued at $164,122. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Corp Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.