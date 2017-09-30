BidaskClub Lowers State National Companies, Inc. (SNC) to Hold

State National Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of State National Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State National Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State National Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of State National Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Singular Research downgraded shares of State National Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. State National Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of State National Companies (NASDAQ SNC) opened at 20.99 on Friday. State National Companies has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in State National Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in State National Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in State National Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in State National Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in State National Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

State National Companies Company Profile

State National Companies, Inc is a specialty provider of property and casualty insurance. The Company’s segments include Program Services, Lender Services and Corporate. In the Program Services segment, the Company operates an issuing carrier (fronting) business to provide insurance capacity access to the United States property and casualty insurance markets.

