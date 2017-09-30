BidaskClub Lowers MPLX LP (MPLX) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

MPLX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MPLX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MPLX in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of MPLX in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of MPLX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MPLX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

MPLX (NYSE MPLX) opened at 35.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.36. MPLX has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. MPLX had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MPLX will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MPLX news, VP C Corwin Bromley sold 2,500 shares of MPLX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,910 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in MPLX by 0.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MPLX by 0.4% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of MPLX by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MPLX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of MPLX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX Company Profile

MPLX LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

