BidaskClub Downgrades Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) to Hold

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.17 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of Twitter (NYSE TWTR) opened at 16.87 on Thursday. Twitter has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. The company’s market capitalization is $12.37 billion.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.63 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 853,700 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $16,544,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,735,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,005,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Vijaya Gadde sold 15,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,253,600 shares of company stock worth $40,779,711. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its stake in Twitter by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 20,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Twitter by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Twitter by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

