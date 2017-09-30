B&G Foods (BGS) vs. Inventure Foods (SNAK) Head-To-Head Comparison

B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) and Inventure Foods (NASDAQ:SNAK) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Inventure Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of B&G Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Inventure Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

B&G Foods has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventure Foods has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares B&G Foods and Inventure Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods 6.64% 15.43% 4.05% Inventure Foods -19.06% -38.89% -5.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B&G Foods and Inventure Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods $1.52 billion 1.39 $317.39 million $1.52 20.95 Inventure Foods $255.01 million 0.36 $3.31 million ($2.24) -2.09

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Inventure Foods. Inventure Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B&G Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

B&G Foods pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Inventure Foods does not pay a dividend. B&G Foods pays out 122.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Inventure Foods has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for B&G Foods and Inventure Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods 0 4 4 0 2.50 Inventure Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00

B&G Foods currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.30%. Inventure Foods has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.58%. Given Inventure Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inventure Foods is more favorable than B&G Foods.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Inventure Foods on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc. (B&G Foods) is a holding company. The Company manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters and other specialty products. Its products are marketed under various brands, including Ac’cent, B&G, B&M, Baker’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, New York Style, Old London, Original Tings, Ortega, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Static Guard, Sugar Twin, Tone’s, Trappey’s, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber and Wright’s.

About Inventure Foods

Inventure Foods, Inc. is a marketer and manufacturer of healthy/natural and indulgent specialty snack food brands. The Company operates in two segments: frozen products and snack products. The frozen products segment produces frozen fruits, vegetables, beverages and frozen desserts for sale primarily to groceries, club stores and mass merchandisers. The snack products segment produces potato chips, kettle chips, potato crisps, potato skins, pellet snacks, sheeted dough products and extruded products for sale primarily to snack food distributors and retailers. The products sold under its snack products segment includes products considered part of the indulgent specialty snack food category, as well as products considered part of the healthy/natural food category. Its Frozen Products segment’s brands include Rader Farms and Jamba. Its Snack Products segment’s brands include Boulder Canyon, Nathan’s Famous, T.G.I. Friday’s, Poore Brothers, Bob’s Texas Style and Vidalia.

