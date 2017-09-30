Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Position Reduced by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2,427.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,542,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,034,470,000 after buying an additional 15,887,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,902,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,917,094,000 after purchasing an additional 796,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,967,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,296,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $421,291,000 after purchasing an additional 71,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,653,000 after purchasing an additional 151,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary M. Cohen sold 15,512 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $3,160,880.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,517,294.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda M. Tharby sold 4,695 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $941,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,904 shares of company stock valued at $15,242,688 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE BDX) opened at 195.95 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $161.29 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.01 and a 200 day moving average of $191.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 83.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

