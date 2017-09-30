Beaufort Securities Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Westminster Group PLC (WSG)

Beaufort Securities restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Westminster Group PLC (LON WSG) opened at 11.125 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.70. The stock’s market cap is GBX 12.60 million. Westminster Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 9.85 and a 12-month high of GBX 33.40.

About Westminster Group PLC

Westminster Group PLC is a security and services company. The Company’s principal activity is the design, supply and ongoing support of technology security solutions and the provision of long term managed services, consultancy and training services. It operates through two divisions, which include Managed Services and Technology.

