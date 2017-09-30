Beach Investment Management LLC. Buys New Holdings in Deere & Company (DE)

Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & by 2,432.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,715,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,819,643,000 after buying an additional 16,055,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,225,128,000 after buying an additional 1,541,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & by 107.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 631,378 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,652,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,205,000 after buying an additional 322,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,767,000 after buying an additional 282,029 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Deere & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Deere & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Deere & in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of Deere & and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.58.

In other news, insider Jean H. Gilles sold 8,015 shares of Deere & stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $1,041,869.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,843.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Max A. Guinn sold 5,000 shares of Deere & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $654,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,928 shares of company stock worth $11,379,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE DE) opened at 125.59 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $82.70 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average is $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Deere & had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post $6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere &’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

Deere & Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

