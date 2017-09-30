Bazaarvoice, Inc. (BV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bazaarvoice, Inc. (NASDAQ:BV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BV. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on Bazaarvoice and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bazaarvoice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Bazaarvoice from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bazaarvoice has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Shares of Bazaarvoice (BV) opened at 4.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $419.08 million. Bazaarvoice has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.83 million. Bazaarvoice had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bazaarvoice will post $0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bazaarvoice by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Bazaarvoice by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 24,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bazaarvoice during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bazaarvoice during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bazaarvoice by 20.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Bazaarvoice Company Profile

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

