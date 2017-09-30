Bayesian Capital Management LP Trims Position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (PLCE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Strs Ohio grew its position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 150.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 27.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 73.8% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.15. 409,248 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.31. Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $125.30.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.53 million. Children’s Place, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Children’s Place, Inc. will post $7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $140.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Children’s Place, Inc. (The) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

