Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $561,000 in Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited during the 2nd quarter worth about $851,000. KCG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 635,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,763,000 after buying an additional 78,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,318,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,433,000 after buying an additional 147,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 647.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX) traded up 0.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.32. 435,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.91 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. Amdocs Limited had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Amdocs Limited’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amdocs Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs Limited from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Amdocs Limited Company Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

