Bayesian Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,237,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,449,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,285,000 after purchasing an additional 931,729 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,653,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 169,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,615,000 after purchasing an additional 209,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 932,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,918,000 after purchasing an additional 228,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDSO. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medidata Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In other news, COO Michael L. Capone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $372,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO) traded down 0.65% during trading on Friday, hitting $78.06. 528,438 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33. Medidata Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medidata Solutions, Inc. will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

