Bayesian Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AGO shares. BidaskClub raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE AGO) traded down 1.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,377 shares. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.25% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post $4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

