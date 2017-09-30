Bassett Furniture Industries,’s (BSET) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

BSET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Bassett Furniture Industries, (NASDAQ BSET) traded down 2.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. 36,864 shares of the stock were exchanged. Bassett Furniture Industries, has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $404.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Bassett Furniture Industries, (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.65 million. Bassett Furniture Industries, had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Bassett III sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $124,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,235 shares of company stock valued at $527,509. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries, by 57.5% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries, by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries, by 183.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries,

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers.

