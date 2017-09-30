Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$27.50 in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ABX. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.50.

Get Barrick Gold Corp alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE ABX) traded down 0.35% on Friday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,367 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/barrick-gold-corp-abx-given-new-c27-50-price-target-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

About Barrick Gold Corp

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.