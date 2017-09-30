Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV) Given Neutral Rating at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) in a research note published on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has a GBX 620 ($8.34) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDEV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 532 ($7.15) target price on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments Plc from GBX 706 ($9.49) to GBX 735 ($9.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 703 ($9.45) target price on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.41) target price on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments Plc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 638 ($8.58).

Shares of Barratt Developments Plc (LON BDEV) traded up 1.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 614.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,101,245 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 606.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 584.58. Barratt Developments Plc has a one year low of GBX 430.40 and a one year high of GBX 629.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.19 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.40 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments Plc’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 5.74%.

In other news, insider David Thomas sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.95), for a total value of £2,364,000 ($3,179,128.56).

Barratt Developments Plc Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC is a holding company. The Company is principally engaged in acquiring and developing land, planning, designing and constructing residential property developments and selling the homes, which it builds throughout Britain. The Company operates in two segments: Housebuilding and Commercial developments.

