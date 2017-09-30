Barracuda Networks, Inc. (CUDA) Director Michael D. Perone Sells 94,453 Shares

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) Director Michael D. Perone sold 94,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $2,281,984.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,816,494 shares in the company, valued at $43,886,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE CUDA) traded up 0.75% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,860 shares. Barracuda Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.53 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

Get Barracuda Networks Inc. alerts:

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.18 million. Barracuda Networks had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 1,770.56%. Barracuda Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barracuda Networks, Inc. will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/barracuda-networks-inc-cuda-director-michael-d-perone-sells-94453-shares.html.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUDA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barracuda Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUDA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Barracuda Networks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 23,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Barracuda Networks by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Barracuda Networks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Barracuda Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Barracuda Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Barracuda Networks Company Profile

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Barracuda Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barracuda Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.