Barclays PLC Boosts Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Price Target to $122.00

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) had its price target upped by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the open-source software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RHT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Red Hat from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Red Hat from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Red Hat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Pacific Crest decreased their price objective on Red Hat from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Red Hat from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.61.

Red Hat (RHT) opened at 110.86 on Tuesday. Red Hat has a 1-year low of $68.54 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The open-source software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.56 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Hat will post $2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,521 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $152,069.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,913 shares in the company, valued at $991,101.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 10,994 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,057,622.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,814 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,306.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,081 shares of company stock worth $3,878,714 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,165,642 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,069,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,953 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Red Hat in the first quarter worth $92,816,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 282.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,208 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $112,718,000 after acquiring an additional 869,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,794,946 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $363,365,000 after acquiring an additional 848,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Red Hat in the first quarter worth $61,821,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

