Barclays PLC (BARC) Rating Reiterated by HSBC Holdings plc

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.36) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group AG set a GBX 235 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 240 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 250 ($3.36) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.22 ($3.04).

Get Barclays PLC alerts:

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) opened at 193.35 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 155.95 and a one year high of GBX 267.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.63. The stock’s market cap is GBX 32.97 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/barclays-plc-barc-rating-reiterated-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

In other news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,820.33). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £6,512.48 ($8,758.04).

About Barclays PLC

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.