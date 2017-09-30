Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Vetr currently has $35.98 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BZUN. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America Corporation boosted their target price on Baozun from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Baozun from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of Baozun (BZUN) opened at 32.76 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.04 million for the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.26%. Analysts anticipate that Baozun will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Baozun by 24.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Baozun by 29.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Baozun by 1.6% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Baozun by 18.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in Baozun during the second quarter valued at $197,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc is a brand e-commerce solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including the sales of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing and order fulfillment.

