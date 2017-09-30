Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 19,902 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,902 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial Corp makes up 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial Corp were worth $15,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 178,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,554,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,288,000 after buying an additional 176,947 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 175,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 858,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Manulife Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,582 shares. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.1621 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Manulife Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Manulife Financial Corp Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

