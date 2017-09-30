Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $6.99 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) traded up 1.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 938,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.28). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates in eight segments. The Asset Management segment manages its listed partnerships, private funds and public markets on behalf of its clients. The Property segment includes the ownership, operation and development of office, retail and other properties.

