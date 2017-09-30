Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 608 Shares of Fortive Corporation (FTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortive Corporation were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortive Corporation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,506,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,101,000 after acquiring an additional 574,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortive Corporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,614,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,909,000 after acquiring an additional 620,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortive Corporation by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortive Corporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,557,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,215,000 after acquiring an additional 174,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive Corporation by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 971,997 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $433,880.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Fortive Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Fortive Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fortive Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE FTV) traded up 1.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,876 shares. Fortive Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortive Corporation had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post $2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

About Fortive Corporation

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

